Sei Investments Co. Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,325 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of MicroStrategy worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSTR. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 3,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BWS Financial dropped coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

In other news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.93, for a total transaction of $1,930,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,598.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 163,350 shares of company stock valued at $41,307,881 over the last ninety days. 26.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $331.60 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $358.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.14. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2,763.33 and a beta of 0.72.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $1.75. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $127.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.26 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

