Sei Investments Co. Acquires 21,316 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 21,316 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $446,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 236,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,351 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 340,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 98,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

AMKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Amkor Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.64.

AMKR stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.66.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%.

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,875,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $60,390.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,105. 59.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

