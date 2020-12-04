Sei Investments Co. Has $1.18 Million Stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 56.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,464,000 after acquiring an additional 549,712 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth about $15,296,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth about $10,805,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 83.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 356,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,787,000 after acquiring an additional 161,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth about $5,432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $54.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 5.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PHG. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet raised Koninklijke Philips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

