Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Holdings Decreased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,223 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STAY. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Extended Stay America in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Extended Stay America in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Extended Stay America in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Extended Stay America by 10,948.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 525.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STAY opened at $14.35 on Friday. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $15.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.03.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Extended Stay America’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Extended Stay America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

In other Extended Stay America news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $245,600.00. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of May 4, 2020, the company had a network of 634 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

