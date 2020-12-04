Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,307 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 32,822 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 18.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 11.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 11.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 48.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VNO opened at $40.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.41. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.64 and a 52 week high of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.35.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.32). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $363.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 60.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.92.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

