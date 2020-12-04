13,596 Shares in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 13,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 15.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 306,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,899,000 after buying an additional 40,645 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,658,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,845 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $6,691,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $1,631,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William Banyai sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.65, for a total transaction of $317,083.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 496,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,420,406. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $4,415,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,154,834.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,481 shares of company stock worth $7,940,720. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $122.34 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $123.99. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.20 and a 200-day moving average of $67.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -29.34 and a beta of 0.42.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.16. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 57.24% and a negative net margin of 199.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

