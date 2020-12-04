Sei Investments Co. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 119.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,266 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Domo worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Domo by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,889,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,419,000 after purchasing an additional 47,916 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Domo by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,659,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,381,000 after buying an additional 320,176 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Domo by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,102,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,466,000 after buying an additional 102,345 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Domo by 712.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after buying an additional 475,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Domo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Domo news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $332,137.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,459 shares in the company, valued at $9,709,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $38.26 on Friday. Domo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $47.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 3.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.24.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $53.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

DOMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Domo from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Domo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.43.

Domo Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

