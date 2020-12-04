Sei Investments Co. Has $1.05 Million Position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,756 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAXR shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. TD Securities cut shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Maxar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

MAXR stock opened at $28.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $32.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.11.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.90%.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

