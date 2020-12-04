Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,440 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.13% of Johnson Outdoors worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JOUT. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 224.2% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 465.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 49.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the second quarter valued at about $288,000. 66.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $256,038.09. Also, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $83,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,943 shares of company stock worth $848,395 in the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JOUT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

NASDAQ JOUT opened at $84.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.97. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.76 and a 52-week high of $97.00.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

