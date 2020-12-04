Sei Investments Co. Buys 696 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.21% of America’s Car-Mart worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRMT. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 276.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $109.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $749.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.48.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.70. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 19.84%. As a group, analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CRMT. ValuEngine raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $128.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. America’s Car-Mart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

In other news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $31,389.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $512,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,453,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $837,489. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2020, it operated 148 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

