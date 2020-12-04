The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,607,077 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Square were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Square by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Square during the third quarter worth $41,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the second quarter worth $42,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Square from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Compass Point raised shares of Square from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Square from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Square from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.57.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.32, for a total value of $1,413,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,322,987.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,035 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $407,142.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,188,662.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 977,312 shares of company stock worth $176,564,650. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ opened at $205.53 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $215.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.74. The firm has a market cap of $92.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 331.50 and a beta of 2.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. Square’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

