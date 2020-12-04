The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,777 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Insmed worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Insmed by 20.9% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 284,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after acquiring an additional 49,161 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insmed by 4.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 575,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,845,000 after acquiring an additional 22,894 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Insmed by 325.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 671,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,496,000 after purchasing an additional 114,371 shares during the period.

Insmed stock opened at $39.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $40.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.57.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The business had revenue of $43.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Insmed from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insmed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

In other Insmed news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky sold 20,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $613,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,267,785.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $6,806,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,651.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock worth $8,448,000 over the last three months. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

