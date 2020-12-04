The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 509 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Saia worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Saia by 25.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 855,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,910,000 after purchasing an additional 172,453 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Saia by 343.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 390,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,396,000 after buying an additional 302,390 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 6.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 354,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,676,000 after acquiring an additional 20,990 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 315,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,814,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Saia by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total value of $633,242.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,230.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $116,291.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,099.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Saia from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Saia in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $177.64 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.46 and a fifty-two week high of $178.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.67.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.25. Saia had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $481.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.