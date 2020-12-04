Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Holdings Trimmed by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 2,264.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bandwidth by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 36.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bandwidth news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $88,645.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,354 shares in the company, valued at $949,210.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $41,160.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,565 shares in the company, valued at $978,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BAND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.25.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $158.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 116.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.48. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.89 and a 1 year high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Bandwidth’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

