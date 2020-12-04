The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 451 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 106.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

In related news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total transaction of $514,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,444.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $13,099,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,845 shares in the company, valued at $10,781,460.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,103,230 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $193.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.11. The company has a current ratio of 14.67, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $194.50. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on INSP shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $147.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.08.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.