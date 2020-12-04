The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,220 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,527,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,665,000 after buying an additional 269,088 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,523,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,128,000 after buying an additional 492,506 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,078,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,262,000 after buying an additional 16,184 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 963,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,575,000 after buying an additional 37,043 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 777,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,384,000 after acquiring an additional 20,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 195,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $12,658,247.12. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 8,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $512,513.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,958 shares in the company, valued at $696,271.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,422 shares of company stock valued at $23,167,464 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMS opened at $75.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 61.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.28 and its 200 day moving average is $56.33. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $76.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $544.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.82 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.21%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Featured Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.