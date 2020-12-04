The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $1.96 Million in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Accolade as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the third quarter worth about $58,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Accolade during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACCD. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Accolade from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Accolade from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Accolade from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $48.25 on Friday. Accolade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $55.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.72.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.96 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

