The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,225 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Norbord worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Norbord during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $660,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Norbord during the second quarter worth $985,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norbord by 8.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Norbord by 15.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Norbord by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Norbord stock opened at $40.44 on Friday. Norbord Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $40.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 337.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.60.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.31. Norbord had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Norbord Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.4569 dividend. This is a positive change from Norbord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -486.49%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OSB shares. ValuEngine downgraded Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Norbord from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Norbord from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James downgraded Norbord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norbord presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

