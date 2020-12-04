Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Proto Labs by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRLB shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Shares of Proto Labs stock opened at $133.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.45 and a beta of 1.85. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $164.99.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.27. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $107.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

