Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,473 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.17% of Cinemark worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cinemark by 4,175.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 265,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 258,900 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 446,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 29,920 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 263,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 56,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNK. Benchmark upgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.42.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $35.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.14. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

