The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 6,626 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,626 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5,140.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1,067.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 150.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average of $22.47. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $46.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -53.61 and a beta of 2.27.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $126.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.92.

In other news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $27,980.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,960,443.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

