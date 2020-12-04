Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Stock Holdings Lowered by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,087 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.18% of Urban Edge Properties worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UE. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 579,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 337,727 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 25.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 19.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 316,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 50,813 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 271,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.89. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 12.62.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.27). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Urban Edge Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $9.80 to $10.60 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.34.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

