Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 379,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Antero Midstream by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 135,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 62,567 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 22.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 52.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised Antero Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $7.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 3.42. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $7.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.90.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $233.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.70 million. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. Analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.95%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

In other Antero Midstream news, CEO Paul M. Rady sold 8,600,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $46,440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 9,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $60,881.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,817.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,611,114 shares of company stock valued at $46,510,521. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets. It owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

