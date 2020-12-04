Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 533,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,298,000 after acquiring an additional 224,040 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 312,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 95,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 12,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 36.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 14,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

HALO opened at $39.23 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $41.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.19 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 16.36.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $2,036,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,608,161.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $322,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 158,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,273,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,290 shares of company stock worth $6,753,472 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HALO has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

