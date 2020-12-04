The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 605 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Novanta worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Novanta by 118.2% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novanta by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Novanta by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Novanta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NOVT shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Novanta in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Novanta has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $116.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.36 and its 200 day moving average is $107.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.63 and a beta of 1.17. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.44 and a 1-year high of $127.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $571,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,790,839. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $460,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,681 shares in the company, valued at $17,570,529.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,606,320. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

