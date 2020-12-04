Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stake Lessened by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,201 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 155,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 4.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,923,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,002,000 after buying an additional 84,175 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,223,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 35.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 25,355 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 339.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 24,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $564,308.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 363,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,277,965.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 24,782 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $344,221.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 363,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,653.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,500 shares of company stock worth $83,685 and have sold 350,253 shares worth $5,646,735. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $23.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.30 and its 200-day moving average is $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.47.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. The company had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.04 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

