The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,131 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Terreno Realty worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,383,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

NYSE TRNO opened at $56.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $42.12 and a 1 year high of $64.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.06%.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

