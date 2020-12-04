The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.28% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 114,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 412.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 97,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWQ opened at $33.37 on Friday. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $33.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average of $28.60.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

