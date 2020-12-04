The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $2.16 Million Position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,699 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of Methanex worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MEOH. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 4.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 807,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,691,000 after purchasing an additional 365,002 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 86.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 23,959 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 4.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 84,223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

MEOH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Methanex in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Methanex from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Methanex from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $40.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.17. Methanex Co. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $42.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 2.05.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.00 million. Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

