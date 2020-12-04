The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,996 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 89.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 36.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 18.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 49,477 shares in the last quarter.

POR stock opened at $41.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.09. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $31.96 and a 12-month high of $63.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.14. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.20%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays upgraded Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

