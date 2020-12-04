The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $2.16 Million Stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,778 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of TransAlta worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the third quarter worth $160,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in TransAlta by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,832,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,573,000 after buying an additional 56,753 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 3.0% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in TransAlta in the third quarter worth $720,000. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransAlta alerts:

NYSE TAC opened at $7.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.11. TransAlta Co. has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $385.78 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.0324 dividend. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -144.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on TransAlta from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. TransAlta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA).

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.