67,690 Shares in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 67,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth $257,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth $266,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at $628,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $33.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $40.82.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.33 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th.

In related news, insider David J. Hollister sold 300,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $9,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,763,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,925,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 542,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,718,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSY. Mizuho began coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bentley Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

