Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,147 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Splunk by 35.8% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,501 shares of the software company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,051 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in Splunk by 54.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 42,605 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 14,964 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 14,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $2,735,387.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,057,637.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $1,622,278.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 131,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,564,652.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,879 shares of company stock valued at $15,639,937. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $158.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of -38.45 and a beta of 1.57. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.74.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

SPLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded Splunk from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Splunk from $301.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.16.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

