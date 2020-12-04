Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,176 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Savara worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVRA. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Savara by 134,158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 350,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 350,154 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Savara by 108.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Savara by 121.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 350,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 191,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Savara by 54.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 42,185 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Savara by 309.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 41,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Savara alerts:

Savara stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.89, a quick ratio of 15.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.73. The stock has a market cap of $69.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.85. Savara Inc has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $5.48.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Savara Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVRA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Savara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Savara in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Savara Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.