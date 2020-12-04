Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $215,000 Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 46.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $98.15 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $103.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.03%.

In related news, SVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 12,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,176,042.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,858.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,850,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,462 shares of company stock worth $6,026,824 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

