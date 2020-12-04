Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $224,000 Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 227.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.1% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,305 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,040.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,514.00 to $1,745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,317.95.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,308.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,289.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,188.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $1,384.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.