Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes $223,000 Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,043 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,444,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,248,183,000 after purchasing an additional 306,022 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,020,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,879 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 12.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,686,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,778,000 after purchasing an additional 307,383 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 9.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,147,000 after purchasing an additional 179,252 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 0.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,896,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $129.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.33. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $142.14.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Maxim Group increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.12.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

