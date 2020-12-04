Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 587 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PII. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 0.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Polaris by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management grew its position in Polaris by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Polaris by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII opened at $96.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $110.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.99 and a beta of 2.11.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66. Polaris had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 32.38%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Longbow Research raised Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.73.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

