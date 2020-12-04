Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 8,546 Shares of J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JAX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JAX) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,546 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in J. Alexander’s were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in J. Alexander’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in J. Alexander’s by 1,999.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in J. Alexander’s by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in J. Alexander’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of J. Alexander’s by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J. Alexander's alerts:

Shares of JAX stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.73. J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $10.44. The stock has a market cap of $109.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.36.

J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.17). J. Alexander’s had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 12.54%.

J. Alexander’s Company Profile

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, Merus Grill, and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JAX).

Receive News & Ratings for J. Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.