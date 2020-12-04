Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,570,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,693,000 after acquiring an additional 21,304 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,485,000 after purchasing an additional 27,683 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 36.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 327,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,896,000 after purchasing an additional 87,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 12.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 272,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,798,000 after buying an additional 31,134 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 245,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,535,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Shares of MTX stock opened at $61.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.57. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $66.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.73%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MTX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Sidoti started coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Minerals Technologies in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

In other news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 11,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total value of $728,669.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,280 shares in the company, valued at $5,978,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 11,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $726,602.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,168,559.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

Featured Article: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.