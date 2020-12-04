Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $226,000 Position in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,068 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cardtronics were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CATM. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Cardtronics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,759,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the third quarter valued at about $630,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CATM opened at $25.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average is $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.40 and a beta of 1.81. Cardtronics plc has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $47.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.62 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cardtronics plc will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CATM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

