Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 57.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,793 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CENT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth about $190,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 24.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 22.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CENT shares. BidaskClub lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $39.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $23.82 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.31. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

