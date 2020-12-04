Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 112.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,441,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,081 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,612,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,247,000 after acquiring an additional 332,079 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Pentair by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,199,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,676,000 after acquiring an additional 383,590 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 22.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,409,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,545,000 after acquiring an additional 253,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 70.4% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,147,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,605,000 after purchasing an additional 474,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $221,178.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glynis Bryan sold 10,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $526,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,289 shares of company stock worth $1,292,810 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNR. Vertical Research lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $50.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $58.82.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. Pentair had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

