Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $833,608.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $833,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,739,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,872,428.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Friday, November 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 8,100 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $435,861.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $757,728.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $765,360.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 15,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $797,700.00.

On Friday, November 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 28,800 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $1,497,312.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $740,880.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $717,408.00.

On Friday, November 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $703,728.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 13,700 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $660,751.00.

IBKR stock opened at $54.72 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.70 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.18.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBKR shares. BidaskClub cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.