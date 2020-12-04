Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $262,000 Stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 55,991 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 763,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 82.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 47,765 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 200.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,006,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,089,000 after buying an additional 1,338,910 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 74.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 89,452 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 4.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 157,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. 11.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:SBS opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average is $9.41. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $15.40.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $825.90 million during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 20.46%.

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

