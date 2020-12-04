Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stock Position Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,187 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Rambus worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,922,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rambus by 45.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Rambus in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Rambus by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 282,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rambus by 8.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after acquiring an additional 56,218 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rambus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.32. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RMBS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rambus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.46.

In related news, SVP Jae Kim sold 12,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $206,770.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 111,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,640.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $33,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,808 shares of company stock valued at $486,564 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.