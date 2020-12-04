Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,141 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Cowen worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Cowen by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 22,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Cowen by 291.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cowen by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cowen by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cowen by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cowen stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. Cowen Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $25.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.77. Cowen had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $274.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.09 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COWN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

