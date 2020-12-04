Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 8,351 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Editas Medicine worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EDIT. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,670,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,278 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 22.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,760,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,440 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 10.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,498,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,282,000 after purchasing an additional 510,595 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,074,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,669,000 after purchasing an additional 81,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 18.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,704,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,413,000 after purchasing an additional 267,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Charles Albright sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $94,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,987.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

EDIT has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $33.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.03. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $39.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 2.02.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The business had revenue of $62.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1532.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

