Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.84 Million Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLP. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 1.4% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 5.0% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 4.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 51.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 452.2% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Taglich Brothers upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.40.

SLP stock opened at $55.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.56. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $77.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 111.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of -0.17.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 24.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Simulations Plus news, CEO Shawn Oconnor sold 6,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $360,526.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Ralph sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $278,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,732.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,881 shares of company stock worth $4,188,872 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

