Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 18,732 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,732 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,640,000 after purchasing an additional 310,114 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,910,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,220,000 after acquiring an additional 20,464 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,368,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,670,000 after buying an additional 45,150 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the period. Finally, Barton Investment Management lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 606,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,394,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on BlackLine from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on BlackLine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.44.

BL opened at $120.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.01 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.90. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $125.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $90.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.06 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $862,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,035.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $126,370.02. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,722,923.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

